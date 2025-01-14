"Hearts ache": US President Biden as California wildfires claim 24 lives

Washington DC [US], January 14 : US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) expressed his deep condolences following the loss of 24 lives in the raging wildfires that had wreaked havoc in southern California, particularly in the city of Los Angles.

According to a statement, President Biden said, "Our hearts ache for the 24 innocent souls we have lost in the wildfires across Los Angeles. Jill (Biden) and I pray for them and their loved ones."

He acknowledged the ongoing devastation caused by the wildfires there and noted that he has been regularly briefed on efforts to suppress the fires and directed his team to respond quickly to any requests for additional federal firefighting assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the unprecedented ongoing wildfires across Southern California. I am being frequently briefed on intensive efforts to suppress the wildfires across Los Angeles and have directed our team to respond promptly to any request for additional federal firefighting assistance. At my direction, hundreds of federal personnel and unique federal aerial and ground support has been sent to California to support the firefighting efforts and help communities in need," the statement read.

Biden further reaffirmed that his administration remains focused on supporting survivors and using all available resources to aid in the firefighting efforts, especially as winds are expected to increase.

"My Administration remains laser-focused on helping survivors and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the firefighters and first responders working to combat the fires and save lives, stating, "To the brave firefighters and first responders working day and night to suppress these fires and save lives: our nation is grateful. You represent the best of America and we are in your debt."

Notably, according to the New York Post, citing the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the death toll in the ongoing wildfire has climbed to 24, with at least 16 individuals still unaccounted for as of Sunday (local time).

Most of the fatalities occurred in the Eaton Fire, with eight people losing their lives in the Palisades Fire, as reported by the New York Post.

Meanwhile, nearly 200,000 people have been displaced due to the fire and approximately 39,000 acres of land have been destroyed, an area roughly two-and-a-half times the size of Manhattan.

