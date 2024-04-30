Heat wave breaks 85-year Tel Aviv record

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 30 (ANI/TPS): As Israel sweltered in a heat wave, the Israel Meteorological Service said Thursday was the hottest April day recorded in the Greater Metropolitan area in 85 years.

The IMS said today's temperature of 40.7, measured at midday, was hotter than the 40.4 degrees measured in 1939.

It added that similar records were broken in the communities of Yavne and Nitzan.

Despite the weather, Israelis enjoying a week off for Passover headed off to the nation's parks. The Nature and Parks Authority reported 55,000 people had entered the parks and nature reserves as of midday. The Authority called on people coming out to bring ample water and and sunscreen.

Beaches all along the Israeli coast were also packed.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry called on the public, particularly the elderly and patients and with chronic diseases, to minimize exposure to the sun and avoid unnecessary physical exertion.

Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Friday, but still remain higher than usual for this time of the year. (ANI/TPS)

