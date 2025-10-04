Heavy rains forecast in Punjab till Oct 7 as 27-district flood survey progresses: PDMA

Lahore [Pakistan], October 4 : More rainfall is expected across Punjab in the coming days as surveys to assess losses and damages from the recent floods are underway, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said on Saturday, according to Dawn.

Since June, monsoon rains across Pakistan have killed at least 1,037 people, swelling major rivers and devastating rural communities along their banks.

In Punjab alone, over 4.7 million people in 4,700 villages have been affected, Dawn reported.

Addressing a media briefing in Lahore, Kathia said, "Showers are expected to begin early tomorrow morning across Punjab, and continue till October 7 (Tuesday) in the northern parts."

He added that the north and northeastern regions from Rawalpindi to Lahore were likely to receive 30 to 35 millimetres of rainfall on average, while southern Punjab could see 5 to 10 mm.

The PDMA chief warned that the intensity of showers would increase on October 6 and 7, with "50 to 70mm of rain anticipated in northern and northeastern Punjab, extending into central districts as well."

He further stated that the Chenab river had recorded inflows of 20,000 cusecs at Head Marala.

"In the next 48 hours, inflows could surge to 100,000 to 150,000 cusecs due to rainfall and silt flushing at the Dul Hasti hydropower project, located 210 kilometres upstream in occupied Kashmir," he said, citing "unofficial sources."

Dawn reported that the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had already witnessed light to heavy rainfall on Friday, leaving low-lying areas waterlogged.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also issued an alert, warning that a Western Disturbance was likely to intensify from October 3 and persist until October 7.

Meanwhile, Kathia said loss and damage assessments were being carried out in 27 flood-affected districts after the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers breached their banks.

"The survey began on September 27 and is expected to be completed within a month, covering all 27 districts and 69 tehsils of Punjab," he stated.

According to Dawn, the floods have impacted 4.7 million people, with 2.63 million people and 2.11 million livestock evacuated to safety.

The death toll in Punjab has reached 134, though officials expect the figure to rise once the survey is completed.

Kathia added, "On the directives of Punjab's chief minister, 11,500 survey workers across 27 districts are on the field, with 2,213 teams in total, ensuring enumeration is done transparently."

The joint survey teams include personnel from the Pakistan Army, the Urban Unit, agriculture and livestock departments, and representatives of district administrations.

He acknowledged that survey teams were still struggling to reach areas under water but emphasised that "all involved authorities, including Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, were monitoring the survey in real-time, with data being sent to the Provincial Emergency Operation Centre as soon as it was enumerated."

Kathia detailed the multi-layered verification process, explaining that after initial checks at the tehsil and district levels, the data was forwarded to the Urban Unit and then verified by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

"The first step involves checks by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), including CNIC authentication, expiry status and out-of-province registration. The data is then cross-matched with livestock vaccination records to ensure accuracy," he said.

He added that in parallel, the Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) database was consulted to prevent inclusion of non-owners and ensure genuine owners were not missed.

The PITB also conducts its own internal checks before forwarding data for the next stage.

Only after these steps is the information cleared for financial disbursement.

"BOP counters will be set up for beneficiaries, with transportation arranged to facilitate access. Beneficiaries will also receive messages notifying them of the date and centre they need to visit to collect compensation," Kathia said, according to Dawn.

