Heavy rains, strong winds destroy 99 houses in southern Tanzania

At least 99 houses have been demolished by heavy rains and strong winds in two districts of Tanzania's southern region of Ruvuma, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said authorities are working to establish the number of people who have been left homeless following the destruction of the houses on Wednesday.

Aziza Mangasongo, the Mbinga district commissioner, told Xinhua by telephone that 55 houses were destroyed in Mkako ward, adding that farms were also swept away by the rains and strong winds.

"The Mbinga district defence and security committee is assessing to establish the loss caused by the rains and strong winds. The committee is yet to come up with the total number of affected people," she said.

Mangasongo added that the rains and strong winds damaged two teachers' houses and two classrooms of Mkako primary school.

Julius Mtatiro, the Tunduru district commissioner, confirmed to Xinhua that 44 houses were demolished by the rains and strong winds in the Tuwemacho ward.

He said the demolished houses included three houses for teachers of Tuwemacho primary school.

Both officials said most of the people made homeless are staying with relatives and friends while the government is planning to deliver relief supplies. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

