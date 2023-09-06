Hectic schedule for PM Modi in the next 3 days leading up to G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a hectic schedule in the run-up to the G20 Summit as he leaves for Jakarta on Wednesday evening to take part in the ASEAN-India Summit and East Asia Summit.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers as well as a cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday. He will hold back-to-back meetings till 7:30 pm, government sources said.

They said the Prime Minister will emplane for Indonesia at 8 pm, spend around 7 hours on the flight and reach Jakarta at 3 am IST on September 7.

He will leave for the venue of the ASEAN-India Summit at 7 am. He will then participate in the East Asia Summit at 8.45 am IST, the sources said.

Immediately after the meeting, PM Modi will depart for the airport and emplane for Delhi at 11:45 am, the sources said, adding that he is expected to reach Delhi around 6:45 pm.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

On September 8, PM Modi will hold important bilateral meetings with three countries, including with US President Joe Biden, the sources said.

The G20 meeting will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor