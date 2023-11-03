Heidi Klum talks about the 'commotion' with preparing her Halloween costume

Los Angeles, Nov 3 Supermodel Heidi Klum revealed there was "a lot of commotion" with preparing her peacock costume for Halloween 2023. After showing off the epic look, she explained the situation behind the scenes.

Speaking to Page Six, the 50-year-old TV personality said while making a reference to several Cirque Du Soleil stars, "There's many people, there were 10 artists in there, getting painted with me at the same time. So there's a lot of moving parts and people needing this and that. You know, (hair) spray, and so it's a lot of commotion with so many people doing this, you know?"

"It took about six hours to do this," the German supermodel added about the preparation.

During the chat, she told the outlet that she was "not really anxious" despite the long transformation process.

She continued, "I try to not get any glue in my eyes."

Klum further discussed inspiration for her costume, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I thought it would be fun to do a costume with a bunch of people and so I came up with the idea of a peacock and to do this with 10 people and all make an amazing formation and then fan out. We figured out how the positioning would be and who gets what kind of leotard and how is it painted on so that from the front it will look like a peacock."

"I just didn't want to do something similar," she additionally shared. "I feel like I've done a lot of prosthetics from head to toe and I've done similar things, so I wanted to do something that people had not seen before and that was this for me."

Klum arrived at her annual Halloween party, which was held at the Marquee nightclub in New York City on Tuesday, October 31, in a fitted blue bodysuit and matching head prosthetic as well as decorations on top of her head. She was accompanied by the Cirque Du Soleil stars, who formed her feathers.

