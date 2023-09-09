Helen Flanagan body-shamed for racy pics: 'Not setting a very good example to your daughters'

Los Angeles, Sep 9 Actress Helen Flanagan has been cruelly body-shamed after sharing a racy picture of her enjoying a weekend away in London. However, fans rushed to support the star from critics.

The 'Coronation Street' star, 33, took to Instagram to reveal that she had been treated to a night away in a sponsored post, and shared a slideshow of images for her fans, reports Mirror.co.uk.

“My home away from home in London @melondonhotel @me_by_melia #MELondon #giftedstay,” she captioned the photos.

In one snap, the mum-of-three posed in the hotel lobby wearing a double denim outfit, and in another, she relaxed on the bed while smiling for the camera. But it was a risque mirror selfie, showing Helen wearing a pair of short silver pyjamas with a plunging neckline, which didn’t impress some of her followers.

“Why do you vary from a soft porn star to a Mum in one post?” one fumed. “Wow! Nice to see you with clothes on,” a second added sarcastically. “You have a lovely figure Helen but you also have 3 young children and I don’t think you’re setting a very good example to your daughters,” another interfered. “Why do u have to dress like that have some respect you think you work for playboy,” one furious follower added, as one menacingly asked: “What does she expect posting pictures like that?”

However, Helen was defended by her legions of loyal followers, including her famous friends. “She feeling herself,” former 'Made in Chelsea' star Ashley James commented, as the actress cheekily replied: “She is.” Carol Vorderman was another supporter, as well as ex-Love Island contestant Anna Vakili, who added: “Beautiful.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, her fans were also quick to heap praise on her racy selfie, with one commenting: “Don’t like it move along. Personally after 3 kids I think helen looks amazing and so body confident too.”

“Good on you girl, enjoy yourself,” another added. “What a stunning gorgeous body you have Helen!” one wrote. “Full of Life, the juices are flowing. Go on Girl,” another praised.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor