Helen Flanagan reveals 'love' for Scott Sinclair 16 months after split

Los Angeles, Nov 26 Actress Helen Flanagan has opened up on her "love" for her ex-fiance and father of her three children, Scott Sinclair, 16 months on from their acrimonious split.

As the former ‘Coronation Street’ star prepares to relaunch her acting career, Helen explained that she has a new confidence about her after "growing as a person" in a year in which she made "a lot of changes and some mistakes”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The 33-year-old and footballer Scott - now with Bristol Rovers - share Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Helen, who went under the knife earlier this year, is back on the dating scene after spending most of her 20s "being pregnant or breastfeeding". Now, she has detailed the pair's co-parenting dynamic as she joins the dating scene for the first time in more than a decade.

She told The Sun: "I love Scott and I know that he loves me, but I suppose we just don’t like each other very much at the moment. We don’t really speak and there’s no point in pretending that we’re the best of friends when we’re not. What we had was really special, and because of that, the emotion between us is just too raw. Luckily, I get on really well with his mum and he speaks to my parents, so I’m sure Scott and I will eventually have a better relationship.”

Discussing what led to their break-up, Helen said it would be impossible to pinpoint anything specific, but admitted she "struggled" with her mental health following the birth of Charlie in 2021, which put a "strain" on the relationship at times.

"Scott is a good guy, but I felt he wasn’t very good with emotions," she said.

