Helen Flanagan shares details of her acting comeback

Los Angeles, Nov 28 ‘Coronation Street’ actress Helen Flanagan has delighted fans as she returns to her acting career with a new theatre role.

The actress will join the 2024 UK tour of ‘Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter’ as she takes up the role of interior designer Annabel Scarlett, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The role marks a West End debut for the star, as she picks up her first acting role since leaving 'Coronation Street' in 2018.

Taking up her part in the classic 'whodunnit' plot, Helen will play the iconic character of Miss Scarlet with her trademark red dress as she joins her fellow cast.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the mum-of-three couldn't be more excited as she announced her return to acting to fans - admitting she'd been waiting for the "right role" for quite a while.

Speaking about her new role, Helen said: "I've long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I'm so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect! ‘Cluedo 2’ is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason. I can't wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress”.

Helen joins others in the theatre show including ‘Casualty’ actor Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard. Jason has recently played Davide Hide in ‘Casualty’, but was also known for his role in ITV series ‘Heartbeat’ as well as movies like ‘The Mysterious Island’.

