Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sparked a viral sensation with a new video featuring herself alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the video, she greets viewers with the words, "Hello from the Melodi team," marking a significant moment that quickly gained traction on various social media platforms.

Watch:

During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with several global leaders covering a wide range of subjects. His meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was particularly centered on bolstering defense and security cooperation, signaling mutual enthusiasm for advancing partnerships within the defense sector.

Modi's trip to Italy was at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni and marked his inaugural foreign visit following his third-term assumption earlier in the month.