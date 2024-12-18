Here's Why Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Earth Return Postponed to March 2025

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have been aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 5, 2024, due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, initially designated to return them to Earth. While their mission was originally planned to last just 7 to 10 days, unforeseen safety concerns with the Starliner have extended their stay to over 10 months, with their return now postponed to late March or early April 2025.

NASA has reassured the public that the crew remains safe and healthy aboard the ISS, despite the delay. However, the prolonged mission highlights the challenges of extended stays in microgravity.

Impact of Extended Space Missions

Prolonged exposure to near-zero gravity poses significant challenges to human health. Astronauts experience bone density loss, muscle atrophy, and changes in critical organs, including the heart, liver, and eyes. Fortunately, NASA has developed advanced countermeasures, such as specialized weight-training equipment, to minimize these effects. NASA has confirmed that Sunita Williams remains in good health, with Williams herself addressing rumors about her weight loss. She emphasized her active routine on the ISS, including exercising regularly and maintaining her fitness. During a previous mission, she even completed a marathon using the station’s treadmill.

This mission marks Williams’ third spaceflight, bringing her total time in space to over 517 days. A seasoned astronaut, Williams holds the record for the longest time spent on spacewalks by a woman, with over 51 hours of extra-vehicular activity (EVA).

Starliner and SpaceX Crew-10 Updates

The delay in returning Williams and Wilmore to Earth stems from ongoing safety concerns with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. To facilitate their safe return, NASA has shifted its focus to the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The SpaceX Crew-10 mission, which will replace the current Crew-9 team on the ISS, is now scheduled to launch no earlier than late March 2025. Once Crew-10 arrives at the station, Williams and the Crew-9 team—NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov will begin their journey back to Earth after a handover period.

During this transition, the Crew-9 and Crew-10 teams will collaborate to ensure a seamless continuation of research and maintenance tasks aboard the ISS. Despite the extended mission, the crew has maintained focus on critical research and preparations for upcoming spacewalks. In addition to their scientific duties, recent resupply missions in November have ensured the ISS remains well-stocked with essentials like food, water, clothing, and oxygen. These shipments also included special items for the crew to celebrate the holidays in space.