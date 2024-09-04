Hezbollah-Israeli conflict devastates Lebanon's tourism sector

Beirut, Sep 4 The Hezbollah-Israeli conflict has severely impacted Lebanon's tourism sector, leading to a significant drop in activity, business insiders told Xinhua.

Pierre Ashkar, head of the Syndicate of Hotel Owners in Lebanon, noted that this year saw virtually no tourism activity due to fears of conflict escalation and the closure of Beirut airport. Lebanese expatriates who visited stayed for shorter periods, averaging 10 to 15 days instead of the usual month or two, resulting in lower tourism revenue.

The situation comes as Lebanon grapples with a severe economic crisis and desperately needs the financial boost traditionally provided by its tourism sector. Ashkar explained that while a few restaurants in downtown Beirut managed to attract customers at the start of summer, other areas, including Gemmayzeh, Badaro, Ashrafieh, Jounieh, Batroun, and Mount Lebanon locations such as Brummana, experienced slow activity.

The conflict has escalated since a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attacks. Israel's retaliatory strikes, including daily raids along Lebanon's southern border and a separate attack on Dahieh in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulted in significant casualties, including the killing of Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and further tensions.

"When Israel hit Dahieh, we saw some people visiting the mountain to escape a possible escalation near Beirut, but the activity in Mount Lebanon lasted for two to three days out of 150 days of summer," said Ashkar, noting the conflict's tangible impact.

He reported a 70 per cent drop in restaurant activity and an 80 per cent decrease in hotel occupancy.

Kamal Lotfallah, a long-time employee at a luxurious hotel in Brummana, eastern Lebanon, echoed the sentiment, lamenting that the lack of summer reservations has made it difficult for hotels to cover expenses and pay employees adequate salaries.

Fadi Zoughaib, another employee at the hotel, observed that the hotel occupancy rate has drastically fallen, with only 10 to 15 rooms being occupied out of 110 and stays averaging just one or two nights.

"I miss the old summer tourism vibes in Mount Lebanon," he told Xinhua news agency.

Ashkar, with over 50 years in the hospitality business, expressed nostalgia for the days when Lebanon was known as "the Switzerland of the Middle East." He attributed Lebanon's former tourism success to its mild weather, compared to the hotter Arab countries, and its renowned hospitals and educational institutions.

Emphasising the need for Lebanon's neutrality amid regional conflicts, Ashkar said that "war is the enemy of tourism. We have to find a way to let this country survive."

--IANS

