Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

Beirut, Aug 16 A Hezbollah member was killed and another one wounded on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a border village in southern Lebanon, according to military sources in Lebanon.

The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli warplane carried out the raid on a house in the village of Aitaroun, leading to the casualties.

"A civil defence vehicle transported the casualties to the government hospital in the city of Bint Jbeil," said the sources, Xinhua news agency reported.

Military sources said that the Israeli military launched nine airstrikes on four villages and towns and shelled 11 towns in the border area in southern Lebanon.

"A huge fire broke out in the Marjeyoun plain, east of southern Lebanon, as a result of being targeted with Israeli phosphorus shells, and civil defense personnel are working to extinguish it," said the sources.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

