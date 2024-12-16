High Commissioner of India in Mauritius calls on President Murmu

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Indian High Commissioner to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, before taking over his role in the island nation, called on President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

The envoy said that he was 'honoured' to receive the President's guidance.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to call on Rashtrapatiji and receive her guidance as I move into my new role as High Commissioner of India in Mauritius!"

Honoured to call on Rashtrapatiji and receive her guidance as I move into my new role as High Commissioner of India in Mauritius! pic.twitter.com/XtD2mlQGst— Anurag Srivastava (@AnuragSrivstava) December 15, 2024

#NewBeginnings #IndiaMauritius https://t.co/gedzeHocqM— India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 15, 2024

Earlier on Friday, India's Acting High Commissioner in Mauritius, Vimarsh Aryan called on Mauritius Minister of Land Transport, Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed.

The two leaders held discussions on the ongoing collaboration between India and Mauritius and possible avenues for future collaboration in the transport sector

Acting High Commissioner of India Shri @VimarshAryan calls on Hon. Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed, Minister of Land Transport. They discussed the ongoing collaboration between India and Mauritius and possible avenues for future collaboration in the transport sector.… pic.twitter.com/9CT8x2q3To— India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) December 13, 2024

On the same day, Commodore V Singh Rana of the Indian Navy paid a courtesy call on India's acting envoy.

"Partners in Indian Ocean! Cmde V. Singh Rana paid a courtesy call on Acting High Commissioner Vimarsh Aryan. Cmde Rana is conducting the Commando and Diver Refresher Course for Mauritius Police Force from 25 Nov to 14 Dec 2024. The visit highlights the strong India-Mauritius maritime cooperation," the High Commission stated in a post.

Aryan also held a courtesy meeting with Anil Kumar Bachoo, the Mauritius Minister of Health and Wellness.

"Strengthening ties through health diplomacy! Acting High Commissioner Vimarsh Aryan had a courtesy meeting with the Hon. Anil Kumar Bachoo, Minister of Health & Wellness, to exchange ideas for enhancing collaboration in the health sector. A step forward in the India-Mauritius partnership!" the High Commission stated.

Last month, Aryan also interacted with students from the Indian Ocean Rim Association University Student Regional Short Course Programme at the High Commission.

In a post on X, the High Commission said, "Deputy High Commissioner Vimarsh Aryan engaged in an interactive session with students from Annual IORA University Student Regional Short Course Programme at the High Commission. Discussions were focused on India-Mauritius bilateral ties and India's role in the Indian Ocean."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor