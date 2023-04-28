High-level Tibetan delegation visits London

Lhasa [Tibet], April 28 : A high-level Tibetan delegation, comprising Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Zeekyab Rimpoche, abbot of Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, Bylakuppe, Venerable Khelkhang Rimpoche, General Secretary, visited the British parliament on April 25 that coincided with the 34th birthday of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima(GCN) 11th Panchen Lama, Tibet's highest spiritual leader missing for the last 27 years.

The All Party Parliamentary Group on International Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) held a special hearing on Religious Freedom in Tibet chaired by Lord David Alton and attended by members of parliament named Jim Shannon, chair of FoRB, Fiona Bruce, Prime Minister's special envoy for freedom of religion or belief, Tim Loughton, co-chair All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet (APPGT), Parliamentary staff, NGOs and representatives from different faith groups.

Both the Tibetan leaders highlighted the continued lack of religious freedom in Tibet particularly with reference to GCN. The Tibetan delegation thanked Wera Webhouse MP, who initiated the drop-in session to highlight the plight of GCN.

This session provided a mengful opportunity for MPs and their staff to learn more about the Tashi Lhunpo monastery, Tibetan Buddhist culture and the case of the missing 11th Panchen Lama. The Tibetan delegation was overwhelmed by the warm support and solidarity expressed by the UK parliamentarians and officials. About 30 MPs and their staff attended the session.

Later in the afternoon, Tim Lhouton MP, chairperson of APPGT hosted a special session with the Sikyong Penpa Tsering who highlighted the historical relationship between the UK and independent Tibet and urged the UK government to extend all support towards the resolution of the China-Tibet conflict.

In the evening, a dinner reception was hosted on the occasion of the 34th birthday of the Panchen Lama at the Cinnamon Club that was attended by the Sikyong and the British MPs.

Separately, the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery expressed its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the OOT London, the APPGT and FoRB and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery trust for their support.

Zeekyab Rimpoche, while issuing a statement on behalf of Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, requested the UK parliament to further request the king of Britain's ambassador to PRC, Her Excellency Caroline Wilson, to meet the 11th Panchen Lama who is in Chinese custody since 17th May 1995 and ascertain information of his whereabouts and well being.

He urged the UK government to continue making requests to the Chinese government to allow representatives to meet GCN. He further urged the UK parliament to draw attention to the situation of the Panchen Lama and bring about his early release and also urge the British government to mark the 17th of May and 25th of April as the day of forced detention and his birth anniversary to be a loss of human rights, religious freedom, loss of rights as a child and other fundamental rights of movement, residency and action.

The abbot also requested the UK government to support publicly the efforts of the DL to resolve the issue of Tibet and find a lasting solution to the issue through the middle-way approach.

