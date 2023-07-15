Higher temperatures expected as Europe bakes in blistering heat

London, July 15 As much of southern Europe is baking due to blistering heat waves, authorities have warned of higher temperatures in the coming days.

In its latest update, the European Space Agency (ESA) warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are likely to witness extreme conditions as a fresh heat wave is likely to begin from next week, reports the BBC.

On Friday, Greece witness temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, prompting authorities to close the Acropolis, the country's most popular tourist attraction, during the hottest hours of the day to protect visitors.

Greek officials also fear a greater risk of wildfires, especially in areas with high winds.

In 2021, the country suffered major wildfires after being hit by an exceptional heat wave.

Meanwhile in Croatia, fires broke out on Thursday, burning houses and cars in at least one village, Grebastica, on the Dalmatian coast.

Officials told Croatian TV on Friday that the fire had been brought under control.

High temperatures have also been reaching the central parts of Europe, with Germany and Poland among countries affected, the BBC reported.

Czechia's meteorological office issued a warning that temperatures at the weekend could go above 38 degrees, which is exceptionally high for the country.

In the UK, heavy showers and gusty winds are expected in parts of England on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a man in his forties died from the heat after collapsing in northern Italy, while several visitors to the country have collapsed from heatstroke, including a British man outside the Colosseum in Rome.

The cause is the Cerberus heatwave -- named by the Italian Meteorological Society after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.

Italian weather forecasters are warning that the next heatwave -- dubbed Charon after the ferryman who delivered souls into the underworld in Greek mythology -- will push temperatures back up above 40 degrees next week.

People have been advised to drink at least two litres of water a day and to avoid coffee and alcohol, which are dehydrating.

Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the EU's climate monitoring service Copernicus.

