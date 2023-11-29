Highest stake increase by FIIs in Coforge, IDFC First Bank, Patanjali Foods in Sep quarter

New Delhi, Nov 29 Coforge, IDFC First Bank and Patanjali Foods saw the highest increase in stake by FPIs in the September quarter, as per a report by Kotak Institutional Equities.

The highest increase in stake by mutual funds was in Coforge, Sula Vineyards and Restaurant Brands Asia while banks and financial institutions increased their stake the most in Restaurant Brands Asia, Union Bank and Amara Raja, the report said.

The highest decrease in stake by MFs was in Supreme Industries, LIC Housing Finance and Ashok Leyland while for BFIs it was in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Colgate Palmolive.

In the September 2023 quarter, FPIs bought about $2.4 billion worth of equities in the secondary market.

FPIs bought diversified financials, electric utilities and IT services stocks and sold capital goods and transportation stock.

DIIs bought around $5.1 billion of equities in the September quarter.

DIIs bought stocks in banks, consumer staples and IT services sectors and sold capital goods stocks, the report said.

FPI holding (including ADR and GDR) in the BSE-200 Index stood at 21.4 per cent in the September quarter.

DII holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 15.7 per cent in the September quarter from 15.5 per cent in the June quarter.

FPIs were overweight on banks and real estate; underweight on consumer staples and metals & mining.

MFs were overweight on automobiles & components and pharmaceuticals; and underweight on consumer staples and oil, gas & consumable fuels, the report said.

