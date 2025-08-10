"Historic": Israel praises Azerbaijani-Armenian peace accords

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 10 (ANI/TPS): Israeli leaders on Saturday night praised the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace accords signed in Washington. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed an agreement brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump to end a decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Congratulations to President Trump! Your bold leadership and global vision have made another peace agreement possible," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. "I also congratulate President Aliyev, Prime Minister Pashinyan, and the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia on signing this historic agreement."

Netanyahu added, "May you all enjoy a new era of reconciliation and shared prosperity."

President Isaac Herzog tweeted that he was "deeply moved to see the signing of the historic agreement," adding, "Great achievement President Trump! Thank you for your leadership and passionate commitment to help reach peace in our world. I hope and pray we will see many more historic achievements around the world under your leadership - above all the urgent return of our hostages from the hell they are going through at the hands of Hamas in Gaza."

Israel's Foreign Ministry congratulated the leaders of the two Central Asian countries and praised Trump for brokering the deal." @POTUS Donald Trump and his administration's active leadership and engagement made this another landmark achievement possible, promoting peace, stability, and prosperity," the ministry tweeted. (ANI/TPS)

