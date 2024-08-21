"History behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way": MEA on PM Modi's homage to 3 memorials

Warsaw [Poland], August 21 : In a landmark move to bolster India's diplomatic presence in Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Poland. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will first visit to pay his homage to the three memorials.

He will be the first prime minister to pay his respects at all these three memorials.

"He will shortly be visiting three memorials, paying tribute at Good Maharaja Square, Monte Cassino Memorial and at Memorial to Kolhapur Family. The history behind these memorials connects Poland and India in a very special way. The people of India and Poland in a very special way," he added.

Let's look into the historical significance of these three memorials, the selfless rescue of the Jewish children as India struggled for its own independence.

During the Second World War, Maharaja Jam Sahib of Nawanagar - now in Gujarat - not only saved the lives of several Jewish children by bringing them to India from Poland but also took care of them as a guardian. The Maharaja of Nawanagar opened his summer palace to displaced children.

Warsaw's 'Good Maharaja Square' pays tribute to Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji. A group of about 1,000 Polish children departed for India in 1942 from Siberia, where, lost and orphaned amid death and destruction caused by WWII, they had been shifted after the 1939 Soviet invasion of Poland. The children were welcomed by their benefactor, the Jam Sahib, but only after a tortuous journey.

The ships carrying Polish refugees from the former Soviet Union, including a large number of children aged two through 17, were denied entry when they called on ports while sailing through Iran to Bombay (Mumbai), then under British colonial rule. When the Maharaja, who was a member of the Imperial War Council, was made aware of the plight of the children in the gulags, he became concerned and established a camp in Balachadi, about 25 km (15 miles) from the capital city Jamnagar, for the Polish arrivals.

PM Modi is also set to visit the Monte Cassino Memorial. The monument commemorates the victory of the soldiers of the Second Polish Corps at the Battle of Monte Cassino during the Second World War in 1944. The Second Polish Corps conquered the hill and the monastery on it. More than 900 Polish soldiers were killed in this battle.

The PM will also visit the Kolhapur Memorial adjacent to this monument. This has been set up in memory of the village in Kolhapur that hosted the Polish children whom the Jam Saheb of Nawangar had granted refuge. The children were moved to Valivade in Kolhapur in 1945.

Valivade was chosen due to its favourable climate, located about 500 km south of Mumbai. It was expected to provide a better living environment compared to harsh conditions in other regions.

After Polish refugees departed this place, its significance was preserved via various memorials. There is a cemetery in Kolhapur, which was restored in 2014 and honours the Polish individuals who died while they were in India.

Jaiswal also highlighted that PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to land in Poland in over 45 years. Morarji Desai was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Poland in 1979. India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has arrived in Warsaw. This visit is special because it happens to be the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and India. This visit is also historic because the visit by the Indian Prime Minister is happening after 45 years," said the MEA spokesperson.

During his stay, PM Modi is set to engage in discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to explore avenues for deepening bilateral relations. He will also connect with the Indian community in Poland, acknowledging their vital contributions to the cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

Speaking about tomorrow's schedule, he said, "PM Modi has bilateral meetings with Prime Minister of Poland His Excellency Mr Donald Tusk. He also will be meeting the President of Poland, Duda and thereafter he will meet business leaders from Poland to strengthen India and Poland business relations. The Prime Minister will also be meeting some Kabaddi players to see what is there that attracts India and Poland at the people-to-people level together."

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi highlighted the 70-year milestone in India's diplomatic relations with Poland. He underscored Poland's pivotal role as an economic partner in Central Europe and the shared values of democracy and pluralism that unite the two nations.

"My visit to Poland coincides with the 70th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. Poland remains a key economic partner in Central Europe, and our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism strengthens our relationship further," said PM Modi.

Following his visit to Poland, PM Modi will proceed to Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine. Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, PM Modi aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation and share perspectives on achieving a peaceful resolution.

"As friends and partners, we hope for the early return of peace and stability in the region," PM Modi stated, expressing confidence that this visit will lay the groundwork for stronger relations with Poland and Ukraine in the years ahead.

