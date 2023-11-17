‘History Hunter’ uncovers hidden intricacies of age-old legends across India: Maniesh Paul

Mumbai, Nov 17 Actor Maniesh Paul, who is set to host the show ‘History Hunter’, has said that the show uncovers the hidden intricacies of age-old legends that are scattered throughout the diverse landscape of India.

The stories in the series range from a world-class Indian university that existed 1500 years ago, then suddenly disappeared from the map and human memory; to an unexplained engineering marvel that allowed an 80-tonne rock to be hoisted 200-feet high, without any modern machinery.

Maniesh will be supported by experts on his quest to find a logical explanation and reasoning behind the questions that present themselves.

Talking about the show, Maniesh said, “‘History Hunter’ has provided me with the opportunity to embark on an exhilarating journey across India, uncovering the hidden intricacies of age-old legends scattered throughout our diverse landscape. Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery has been a delightful experience. I eagerly anticipate sharing this thrilling series with the audience and believe it will captivate them, keeping them on the edge of their seats.”

From discovering how Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali created the world’s first viable militarised rockets to revealing whether the famous Saraswati river is a myth or reality and how the city of Lakpath went from being a city of millionaires to an abandoned barren land, ‘History Hunter’ will captivate audiences while attempting to solve the mysterious unanswered questions.

The show will also explore theories regarding the disappearance of Nana Saheb Peshwa 2.

History Hunter' premieres on November 20 on Discovery Channel and will be available for streaming on discovery+.

