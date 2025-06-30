HIV crisis deepens in Fiji with alarming rise in child infections, deaths

Suva, June 30 Serious concerns continue to mount over the impact of HIV in Fiji, as eight children were among the 126 people who died from HIV-related illnesses last year.

The grim figures were shared by UNAIDS Pacific Adviser Renata Ram during the Fiji Medical Association's 2025 North Mini-Conference held in Labasa over the weekend, according to Xinhua news agency.

Her message underscored the urgent need for stronger, more accountable, and innovative health systems.

Ram described Fiji's HIV situation as worsening, making this year's conference theme -- Future-Proofing Healthcare Standards in Fiji: Accountability, Ethics and Innovation -- especially timely.

She revealed that Fiji recorded its highest-ever number of HIV cases in 2024, with 1,583 new diagnoses. This marks a staggering 281 per cent increase from 2023, which saw 415 cases, and more than a 500 per cent rise compared to 2018, when just 131 cases were reported.

Of the 2024 cases, 1,542 were adults. But of even greater concern were the 41 cases among children -- 32 of them due to mother-to-child transmission. This is nearly four times the number of child infections in 2023 when just 11 were recorded.

"These numbers are not just a result of better testing," Ram stressed. "They reflect a true surge in infections."

She noted that most people are being diagnosed at a late stage, often with advanced illness -- a clear sign that prevention, testing, and treatment services are not reaching people early enough.

Ram warned that more than half of new infections are among young people, with growing links to injecting drug use and high-risk sexual behaviour -- issues often hidden due to stigma and fear.

"This crisis goes beyond health," she said. "It reveals deeper social challenges such as poverty, gender-based violence, and discrimination in accessing care."

Despite the troubling statistics, Ram commended the Fijian government for its recent announcement of a 10 million Fijian dollar budget allocation to support the national HIV response, calling it a bold and timely move that reflects strong political will to protect the health and dignity of all Fijians.

She also praised the Fiji Medical Association for its critical advocacy, especially its early warnings and efforts in pushing for the official declaration of the HIV outbreak.

Ram raised particular concern about delayed health-seeking behaviour in the Northern Division on Vanua Levu, where many people turn first to traditional medicine or wait until symptoms worsen before seeking medical help.

She urged the health sector to bridge the gap between traditional and modern medicine, encouraging innovative and respectful approaches to build trust and reach vulnerable communities sooner.

