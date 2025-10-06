Holding fair polls essential for election commission and nation: Bangladesh CEC

Dhaka, Oct 6 Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin said on Monday that there is no other option other than to conduct the next national election, slated for February 2026, in a fair manner as it may shape the country's future, the local media reported.

Addressing an electoral dialogue with senior journalists in Dhaka on Monday, the CEC stressed that conducting fair election is not only essential for the electoral body but also for the nation, the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported. Senior journalists, including editors of various media outlets, were present during the discussion chaired by the Chief Election Commissioner.

Nasir Uddin said, "This election is probably going to shape the future of the country. There is no other option before us other than making this election a good one. As a nation we have no other alternative to this option. Arrangement of a fair election this time is very essential not only for the Election Commission, but also for our country and nation."

Bangladesh CEC said that the polls should be "most acceptable, credible, free, fair and also participatory," adding that it would not be enough to conduct polls just for arranging election like the past.

He called for cooperation from the media community to raise awareness among people regarding the election commission's initiatives so that their endeavours would be a success. He urged journalists to motivate people to vote during the elections and raise public trust about the Election Commission before the parliamentary election planned to be held in February next year.

Last month, Nasir Uddin had said that the Election Commission (EC) is facing significant challenges working in the current situation in Bangladesh.

Addressing the Election Officers' Conference-2025 at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka, Nasir Uddin said that while preparing for the next year's general elections and addressing various demands, the EC is encountering numerous direct and indirect obstacles.

"Working in Bangladesh is very difficult. Particularly in the situation the country is going through, getting work done is very convenient for some people, but difficult for most people. The country is now in this situation," Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo quoted the CEC as saying.

Nasir Uddin also assured that the EC will neither issue unlawful instructions to its officials nor ask them to favour any party in the February 2026 elections.

"We will issue instructions, but no illegal instruction will ever be given. We will not give instructions to favour anyone or to work on behalf of anyone. Our instructions will be strictly in line with the rules and laws for doing the right work in the right way," he added.

Bangladesh has been gripped by uncertainty and political conflicts ahead of the next general elections.

The political parties that earlier collaborated with interim Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor