Homegrown Indus Battle Royale reveals new Hero on Diwali update

New Delhi, Nov 12 Homegrown Indus Battle Royale game on Sunday revealed a new hero or avatar called "Pokhran" which will be playable when the game is out (closed beta date to be announced soon).

"Called Pokhran, he's a nuclear automaton created by Homi J Bhabha as per in-game lore. In reality, Homi J Bhabha was one of the most brilliant minds of his time who called for India's nuclear independence," the company said.

Bhabha was referred to as the 'Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’, for which he earned great acclaim.

He was responsible for developing India’s nuclear research, which eventually became an instrument in nuclear technology for energy production and nuclear detonation in 1974.

The company also released an introduction video of the new avatar on YouTube, captioned, "This Diwali Indus goes nuclear! Here’s Pokhran, HJB’s crowning glory and Indus’ saviour. His sole mission: To safeguard Indus & Protect the Power!".

Indus Battle Royale game had crossed seven million in pre-registration for its first-ever esports tournament that was held last month.

Created by Pune-based developer SuperGaming, the Indus battle royale game is meant for mobile, PC, and consoles with pre-registrations live on Google Play for Android.

