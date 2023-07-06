Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies after suicide attempt

Hong Kong, July 6 : Following a suicide attempt that left her in coma, famous Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee died on Wednesday, her sisters announced in a social media post, reported CNN.

Her sisters Carol and Nancy said Lee was suffering from depression for "a few years" and attempted to take her own life on Sunday. She was hospitalised but could not be brought out of coma and died on Wednesday. Several media outlets reported she was 48 years old.

This year marks the 30th year of Lee's singing career.

Her R&B sounds combined with Western hip-hop made her prominent in the United States as well. Lee was born in Hong Kong but raised in San Francisco, according to previous CNN reporting. She returned to the city of her birth for a vacation after high school, when she joined a singing contest.

Lee intended to obtain little more than restitution for damaging her mother's car in an accident. She earned first place in the competition, which kicked off her pop career.

Mentioning her career accomplishments, Lee's sisters Carol and Nancy wrote in Instagram and Facebook post, "in the past 29 years, she's won countless international acclaims with top selling songs and has left audience w an astounding impression of her excellent live performances. CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese. We are proud of her!"

"As a family of CoCo, we are very grateful and honored to have such an excellent and outstanding sister," the post continued. "We are thankful to God for giving us such a kind angel. We know now she has gone to a happier place and no longer suffers from depression; we trust God has her best interest looked after! Now, our greatest responsibility is to take good care of our elderly mother. I hope everyone will pray for this poor old lady & allow us time & privacy in healing."

"Although CoCo stays in the world for not long a time, her rays of light will last forever!" their post concluded, CNN reported.

