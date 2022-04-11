Hong Kong customs seizes record haul of methamphetamine

Hong Kong Customs said Sunday that it has seized about 700 kg of suspected methamphetamine, the biggest haul of the drug to date in an operation at Hong Kong International Airport. Two men were also arrested in this connection.

Through risk assessment, officers of Hong Kong Customs first inspected an airborne consignment declared as containing transformers that arrived from Mexico at Hong Kong International Airport on March 18. About 447 kg of suspected liquid methamphetamine was found concealed inside three huge transformers, reported Xinhua.

Following the investigation and intelligence exchange with the anti-smuggling departments of the mainland customs, Hong Kong Customs made a further seizure on March 24 at a logistics warehouse, in which about 253 kg of suspected methamphetamine was found in 10 pieces of industrial-use anti-vibratory rubber.

Under Hong Kong's Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of 5 million Hong Kong dollars and life imprisonment reported by the news agency.

( With inputs from ANI )

