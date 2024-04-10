Hong Kong Fire Video: Four Killed, 12 Injured After Massive Blaze Erupts in Gym in Jordan

At least four people were killed and another 12 injured on Wednesday, April 10, after a fire engulfed a gym located in a building in Hong Kong's Jordan. The blaze erupted in a building called New Lucky House in the Jordan neighbourhood.

According to the reports, 4 people died, including three men and one woman. Many people are still trapped inside the building as police receive calls for help.

Also Read | Ghaziabad: Fire Breaks Out in Jaipuria Sunrise Greens Apartment in Indirapuram (Watch Video).

Visuals From the Spot:

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said. Local media, including the South China Morning Post, reported the fire had broken out at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.