Hong Kong police arrest mainland Chinese man in 6.4 million dollar money exchange Robbery

Hong Kong, December 21 : Hong Kong police have arrested a man from mainland China in connection with a high-value robbery involving Japanese currency, after staff of a money exchange shop were threatened and robbed in the city earlier this week, NHK reported.

Police said the 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody after officers recovered a suitcase containing a large quantity of Japanese yen.

The arrest followed an incident reported on Thursday in the Sheung Wan area.

According to investigators, two employees of a currency exchange shop were transporting four suitcases filled with cash to a nearby bank, where the money was to be converted into Hong Kong dollars.

While en route, the staff was confronted by three men armed with knives.

The suspects allegedly threatened the employees, seized the cash-filled suitcases and fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Authorities estimate that about one billion Japanese yen, worth roughly 6.4 million US dollars, was taken during the robbery.

Police later located a vehicle believed to have been used as the getaway car.

The Hong Kong police believe four people were involved in the crime and are continuing efforts to trace the remaining suspects who escaped, NHK reported.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may be made as the enquiry continues.

