Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

The Center for Health Protection in Hong Kong reported 22 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of patients tested positive to 13,002.

The newly reported cases consist of 17 imported cases, four linked with imported cases and one with an unknown source. More than 5.06 million persons, or 75 per cent of the eligible population, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the programme began in February 2021.

More than 4.7 million, or 69.9% of the eligible population has received two doses.

Meanwhile, as of Wednesday, 584,913 people in Hong Kong had received a booster injection.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor