"Honour for India": PM Modi 'humbled' after receiving Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour

Paris [France], July 14 : 'Humbled' at being conferred with France's highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an "honour for the 140 crore people of India".

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said this honour shows the deep affection of the people of France towards India and a resolve to further the friendship with India.

"It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. This is an honour for the 140 crore people of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the French Government and people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and resolve for furthering friendship with our nation," PM Modi tweeted.

In a historic moment on Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron bestowed the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time). It is the highest French honour in military or civilian orders.

PM Modi become the first Indian premier to receive this honour.

The award ceremony took place at the Elysee Palace where Macron hosted PM Modi for a private dinner.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France's highest award, on 13 July 2023, by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of France. Prime Minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the statement.

The official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said in a tweet, "A warm gesture embodying the spirit of India-France partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron."

In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor had been bestowed on a select few prominent leaders and eminent personalities from across the world, including late former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and former United Nations Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali, among others.

The highest French honour was the latest in a series of top international awards and honours bestowed by various countries on PM Modi.

On the second day of his official visit to France, PM Modi will on Friday join President Macron for the French National Day celebration in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Macron said, "India and France are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership made of trust and friendship, which are only getting stronger with time. Dear @NarendraModi, welcome to Paris."

An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while three Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets, as part of the military contingent, are also set to participate in the Bastille Day flypast over the Champs Elysees, Paris.

