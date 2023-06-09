"Hope direct flight services start soon between Serbia and India...": Serbian President

Belgrade [Serbia], June 9 : Lauding the ties between Serbia and India since 1948, President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his hope on Thursday that direct flight services would soon commence between the two countries that will greatly benefit business and tourism.

"After my visit to India and meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we talked about working in various fields and furthering our business relations. We are trying to start direct flights between India and Serbia as soon as possible. I hope that soon direct flight service will start between Serbia and India. This will help a lot in terms of business and tourism in both countries," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said while addressing a joint statement with Indian President Droupadi Murmu.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic said, "There is a strong relationship between the two countries since 1948. International law and the United Nations Charter have always been respected, for which I express respect," he added.

He said that both countries have always respected each other for better business relations.

"I hope that businessmen and tourists from India will also want to visit Serbia. Similarly, the people of Serbia would also like to be aware of the glorious history of India and its vastness. To promote tourism, we are talking about visa simplification, as well as the Foreign Minister of Serbia is also trying for visa simplification, and definitely, both countries will definitely get benefit from it," he added.

Listing out the sectors in which both countries can cooperate, he said, "But we are working in many areas, like defence equipment, and we can cooperate a lot."

Speaking on various areas, he said, "India has also supported us in pharmacy, very high-quality medicines are made in India. We are also taking Tata's cooperation. We are looking forward to the possibilities of investment in making electrical appliances, and cinematography. A lot of work is going on in startups in India in IT, and we will welcome Indian partners. We can do good business with Raspberry and Apple.".

Regarding the meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, he said, "Today we have held talks on six important sectors. On which we can work a lot. India's private sector can also help us."

"President Droupadi Murmu's visit will further strengthen our relations," he concluded.

President Droupadi Murmu reached Belgrade, Serbia, earlier on Wednesday, in the final leg of her two-nation visit to Suriname and Serbia.

The ongoing visit by President Murmu marks the first such visit by an Indian head of state to Serbia. In a special gesture, she was received by the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and accorded a guard of honour at the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade.

From the airport, the President travelled to Gandijeva Street where he paid his respects at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

She also interacted with the diaspora and friends of India at a Community Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Serbia, Sanjiv Kohli, in Belgrade on Wednesday.

