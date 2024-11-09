Hope India and China relationship to get better in near future: Chinese journalist

By Shafali Nigam

Beijing [China], November 9 : Chinese Journalist Zhu Jingjing also named as Meera from China Media Group who works in the Hindi service hopes for India and China's relationship to get better in the near future.

Speaking with ANI, Meera said, 'My Indian name is Meera because normally Indians can't remember my Chinese name. So mostly I tell my indian friends that my name is Meera. I work in the China Media Group and in our group, programs are made in around 80 different languages. I work in Hindi services'.

When asked if she has ever come to India, Meera said, "Before this, I used to go to India every year and I learned Hindi in JNU for 1 year to improve my Hindi. Last year before the G-20 I visited to India. I have a plan to go to India next year because next year will be the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China. That's why I plan to make some more programs about the cultures of China and India. But let's see whether I get the visa or not".

On relationship with India and China, Meera said, "I am a Chinese girl who learns Hindi language and there are many students like me in China who love the Indian culture and there are many young students in India who are learning Chinese language and have an interest in Chinese culture. So, I hope in the coming times, more people like us can try to make our relations better with each other because we are neighbouring countries and we both are Asia's biggest countries. And we can join hands and cooperate in the whole world and we can definitely contribute to the whole world".

"Although there is some historical problem between our two countries today there is no problem between the people. Like you have also come to China, you can see that all the Chinese people are friendly to you too. Earlier I used to think that Indian people hate Chinese people, but it's not true. I went to India and every indian has helped me a lot and was really friendly", she added.

Meera said, "I think there is a lot of misunderstanding in media and that's why through my effort, I also try to educate Indian people about the real China and I try to educate Chinese people about real India".

Speaking on the influence of Bollywood in China, Meera said, "Before the year 2019, Indian films like Dangal were very popular in China. Dangal's box office collection in China was more than that of India. Films like Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are very popular in China and the song 'Ye Aakhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band' is very popular in China, whether old age or young age, everyone listens to it and likes it very much".

Speaking about the Great Wall of China, Meera said, 'When all the foreigners came to China, the first thing they wanted to do was to visit the Great Wall of China. It is a part of Beijing because the Great Wall of China is not only found in Beijing, it is more than 6,000 km long. And in Beijing, we have Juyong Pass, you can see how long it is.

"Today's weather is not so good. In good weather, we can see clearly from a distance. There are different towers here. In ancient times, long walls were built to ward off enemies and these towers had holes where weapons could be kept. The wall is stronger than the enemy's weapons and you can only destroy the enemy. This function existed in ancient times but today it has become a tourist site", she told.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor