Hope Pakistan stands with Iran against Israeli aggression: Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission in India Mohammad Javad Hosseini expressed optimism regarding Pakistan's position on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Hosseini also warned that Iran has "untapped" capabilities which they have reserved it for the future.

"We have some capabilities which are still unknown, we have kept them for the future, and it's better not to risk the region," he said.

When asked about reports that after the Pakistani army chief's visit to the US, the American side is keen in taking help, or like using the soil of Pakistan in its plans during this ongoing conflict, he said, "I hope that Pakistan will not go for that one and will stand with Iran against Israeli aggression."

Hosseini further said that countries like India should help Iran and condemn Israel.

"Countries like India, who are the voice of the South, big countries who are in favour of peace, they should coordinate and put pressure on Israel, but first, they should condemn Israel," he said while adding that "Iran is in favour of peace, but it will not accept imposed peace".

"Iran is in favour of peace and actually not in [favour of] war [anywhere] in the world. We welcome any initiation [for peace], but we don't accept anything which is imposed, even if it even it is peace. As our leader mentioned that we are not accepting imposed peace. This peace could be condemnation and stop the aggressor and make sure this does not happen in the future," he said.

Hosseini said that Israel who is not a signatory member on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons conducted strikes against Iran whereas Tehran wants to procure nuclear weapons for "peaceful" purposes.

"The world, especially the people of India, they should know the truth. What is going on there. The fact is that an illegitimate preacher, Israel, which is not a member of NPT and has many nuclear weapons. They attacked one NPT member just on the excuses of baseless allegation and they attacked Iranian nuclear facility which is actually used for peaceful purposes," he said.

Hosseini said that as a free nation, Iran expects other free countries to condemn the attack by Israel.

"We as a country, we as a free nation, we expect the other free nations and other countries to condemn these vicious actions, these unlawful military attacks against civilians. In order to make them stop this aggression," he said.

Hosseini further said that if Israel were condemned during its attack on Gaza earlier, it would not have attacked Iran now.

"Had Israel been condemned during the October invasion, while killing Palestinians on the excuse of eradicating Hamas, it would not have made any such decision to attack a sovereign country like Iran. The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) took on first that they had no clue or any information that Iran was going for any nuclear activity for military purposes. But these issues brought IAEA credibility into question, as they sided with Israel to wage a military attack against Iran," he said.

He further said that Iran has the right to defend itself and it will continue to do so until the aggression stops.

"The Iranian side has the right to defend itself. As it's enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, and we will continue to defend our people, our country and we actually continue until this aggression is condemned and stopped by the international community," he said.

"We are opposing the abuse of the other countries of some baseless excuses to attack or invade other countries. We are not seeking for the war. But We are not bowing to any pressure, any kind of aggression. And we will stand on our feet to defend our people," he added.

Hosseini said that Israel was condemned in 1981 when they attacked Iran, but they are not budging even now.

"In 1981 when Israel attacked the Iraqi nuclear reactor. The Security Council passed the Resolution 478. They condemned such of these actions to attack the nuclear facilities around the world, and they, by the article number 2 they warned and they wanted Israel not to repeat again. Israeli government, Israeli officials, they don't respect any regulations, just their own goal, which is the supremacy in the region and for the supremacy they will sacrifice and they will kill whatever, whoever is in the way," he said.

"They just, it is very ridiculous, they will play the role of the victim. They kill the people. Why they will say that we are the victim. It is ridiculous. This is a matter that we believe. They cannot do anything more," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Defence Forces shared that on Thursday night it targeted the missiles manufacturing sites in Iran by using approximately 120 munitions.

The details were provided in a post on X. The IDF said, that over 60 fighter jets "struck dozens of military targets in Iran using approximately 120 munitions".

