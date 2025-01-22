"Hope President Trump can play role to reach peace, stability in region", says Palestinian Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer

New Delhi [India], January 22 : Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge D'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, spoke on Tuesday about the role US President Donald Trump can play in bringing lasting peace and stability in West Asia.

In an interview to ANI, Palestinian Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer informed that the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, sent a message and extended his congratulations to the Donald Trump on taking oath as 47th president of the United States.

He further added that Abbas spoke about, "The importance of the collective cooperation between all the countries and the stability in the region, guided by the two state solution".

Palestinian Charge D'affaires Abu Jazer added, "We hope that President Trump in the second tenure can play a fit role to reach peace and stability in the region".

Commenting upon the ceasefire deal, he said that it has many technical parts. "The implementation of the ceasefire deal is the result of hard work of different and various countries like Egypt, Qatar and the United States and others".

"They are working together very hard to reach this ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and the ceasefire deal is for three phases. We hope that the implementation is going on the right way".

Speaking about the benefits of the ceasefire, he said, "Through this ceasefire deal, there are 600 or more trucks everyday entering Gaza from Egypt side carrying essential assistance in medical and food and everything".

Speaking about India-Palestine ties, he hoped to increase the bilateral relations between the two in the upcoming time.

He said that the relationship between India and Palestine is "remarkable".

"Our belief towards India is that they never leave the Palestinians when they need help and will never leave any war, any type of people when they are in need of assistance. India is leading in humanitarian assistance", he added.

