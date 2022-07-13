Hope that interim PM, President appointed soon: Former Sri Lankan minister

Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country without signing his resignation, said former cabinet minister Patali Champika Ranawaka on Wednesday as he expressed hope that an interim prime minister and the president will soon be appointed.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Patali Ranawaka said, "He (Gotabaya Rajapaksa) left the country without signing his resignation letter. The speaker and the whole country would hope that he would send his resignation properly so that according to the constitution, the prime minister can be the interim President. And within next week's time, we can elect the president of Sri Lanka for the remaining period of this president's five-year term on July 20 through the secret ballot in the Parliament."

Answering a question on who would be the next President, Ranawaka said, "There are two opinions. One, the PM and President for this interim period should be. And they are not going to run for office for the next term. Basically, they will be caretaker PM and President."

"The other opinion is that two main parties -- the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and their splinter groups are planning to put forward their candidates," he added.

According to Champika Ranawaka, Sajith Premadasa already showed his intention to contest this election.

Sri Lankan authorities today confirmed that Gotabaya had flown to the Maldives with his wife and two bodyguards after full approval of the country's Defence Ministry.

Rajapaksa landed at the Velana International Airport in the Maldives early Wednesday. The Prime Minister's Office also confirmed the development.

Shortly after President Rajapaksa landed in Maldivian capital Male on a Sri Lanka Air Force plane, the crisis-hit island country's Parliament Speaker said that he is yet to receive a letter of resignation.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said has not the resignation letter of the embattled President who departed from Sri Lanka hours before he was expected to resign amid widespread protests in the country which is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies.

"We haven't received President Gotabaya's resignation yet, but we hope to get one in a day," Abeywardena told ANI.

The 73-year-old had gone into hiding after crowds of protestors stormed his residence on July 9 and he had announced that he will resign on July 13.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor