Hoping for increased investment from Indian pharma companies in China, says Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Vice President

Shanghai [China], November 12 : Vice President of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Li Dongming said on Tuesday that he hopes there will be more investment from Indian pharma companies in China and there will be opportunities to co-develop products for markets in other countries.

"We have a very long history with India pharmaceutical industries. In the past, we used to export a lot of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and in the mid chemical products (sector) to Indian companies," Li told ANI.

He said there are new avenues of cooperation in the pharma sector.

"For example, we have a product corporation with Gland Pharma in Southeast Asia in countries like Thailand and Philippines. I hope in the future we can have more cooperation with Indian companies," he said.

On the ties between India and China, which were not normal due to border tensions, Li said these will become better in the future.

He said there were also problems in transport links between the two countries due to COVID-19.

"We faced a lot of challenges in the last five years...but I think now everything is becoming normal," he said.

