Horrific Violence in Mexico: Two Journalists Shot Dead in Less Than 24 Hours

In a tragic escalation of violence, two Mexican journalists were shot dead within a span of less than 24 hours in western states, as reported by authorities. Patricia Ramirez, known as Paty Bunbury, was killed in the western state of Colima on Wednesday afternoon. She worked as an entertainment reporter, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a New York-based rights organization.

This incident marked the second journalist death in just one day in Mexico, a country identified as one of the deadliest for journalists by press freedom groups. The previous victim, Mauricio Cruz, head of an online news outlet, was shot late Tuesday in Uruapan, a city in the violence-ridden western state of Michoacán. The state prosecutor's office confirmed that another unidentified person was injured in the shooting. Uruapan is notorious for extreme crimes, including beheadings, often linked to conflicts between drug cartels and law enforcement. These killings represent the first murders of journalists under President Claudia Sheinbaum, who assumed office earlier this month with a commitment to address violence and crime in the country.