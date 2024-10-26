Hospital building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 26 : Hospital building of Galyang City Hospital in Syangja of Nepal built in Indian assistance has been inaugurated jointly on Friday.

Built with Government of India's financial assistance at cost of Nepali Rupees (NRs) 40.13 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was jointly inaugurated by Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Shree Prasad GT, Chief, District Coordination Committee, Syangja and Guru Prasad Bhattarai, Mayor, Galyang Municipality, Syangja.

"The Government of India grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' was utilized for the construction of the hospital building, provision of medical equipment with other facilities for Galyang City Hospital. This project was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between Government of India and Government of Nepal. This project was implemented through District Coordination Committee, Syangja," a statement from the Indian Embassy said.

Chief, District Coordination Committee, Mayor, Galyang Municipality, Syangja, Political representatives and Hospital management representatives in their remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

Galyang Community Hospital was established in 2010 on a small rental house by the local people under the Nepal Government's permission aiming to provide quality health services and addressing different health related problems. Now this hospital has been renamed as Galyang City Hospital and is financially supported by the Galyang Municipality. The hospital provides medical health services to the populations from Syangja, Palpa, Parbat and Gulmi districts.

"The set up created for this hospital would be useful in providing quality infrastructure and improved environment for health care services to the people of Nepal," the statement said.

Further adding, "As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors."

Political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the hospital management, doctors, medical staff members and officials of Galyang City Hospital were also present on the occasion.

