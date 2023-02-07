Hospitals overburdened after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Strained medical centers quickly filled with injured people, rescue workers said. Some facilities had to be emptied, including a maternity hospital, according to the SAMS medical organization. Agra-based Army Field Hospital has dispatched an 89-member medical team to Turkey. The team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams.

The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility. A massive earthquake, 7.8 magnitudes on Richter Scale, ripped through Turkey and Syria on Feb 6, followed by a series of earthquakes causing colossal devastation, loss of lives, and damage to infrastructure in both countries. As reported in the media, over 4000 people lost their lives.