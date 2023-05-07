Hosting of the inaugural World Padel League set to boost Dubai's status as a global sporting destination

Dubai [UAE], May 7 (/WAM): Global Padel champions will participate in the inaugural World Padel League to be hosted by Dubai from 8th to 11th June 2023.

Orgsed with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, and in association with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Calendar, the tournament will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubbed the 'Greatest Show on Court', the World Padel League will see 24 of the biggest names in the sport competing in a unique format that features four teams - The Jaguars, The Panthers, The Tigers and The Cheetahs.

Participating players include Alejandra Salazar Bengoechea and Gemma Triay, both ranked No 1 in the world, as well as Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria, both ranked No 3. Other notable players include Agustin Tapia, ranked No 3 in the men's division, and Arturo Coello, ranked No 4. Also competing are Carlos Del Gutierrez, ranked No 5, and Beatriz Gonzalez and Marta Ortega, both ranked No 5 in the women's division.

Over four days, these top players will showcase their skills in intense matches, providing non-stop action and entertainment for fans.

Apart from thrilling padel matches, the World Padel League will also feature three spectacular concerts featuring renowned international artists.

On 8 June, Emirati singer Shamma Hamdan, a rising star in the world of Khaliji music and the first Emirati woman to make it to the finals of Arabs Got Talent, will take the stage to enthral music fans.

British soul and pop band Simply Red will make their long-awaited return to Dubai after 20 years when he performs at the tournament in 9 June.

With ten Top 10 UK Singles Chart hits to their name, Simply Red's performance is sure to be an unforgettable highlight of the event. On 11 June, award-winning Bollywood songwriter, composer and performer Mithoon will take the stage.

He will be joined by Indian playback singers Javed Ali, Mohammed Irfan, Asees Kaur, Abhishek Nailwal, Nakash Aziz, and Vishal Mishra for an evening filled with the biggest Bollywood hits of the last decade.

The World Padel League, which is set to boost Dubai's status as a global sporting destination, is orgsed by the same team that was behind the hugely successful World Tennis League held from 19th to 24th December 2022.

The World Padel League will be hosted in association with print partner Gulf News, radio partner Channel 4 Network, and is supported by Emirates NBD. (/WAM)

