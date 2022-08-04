Hotel in Thailand's Chiang Mai offers 1-baht rooms to boost tourism

Bangkok, Aug 4 The number of tourists visiting the popular holiday destination Thailand is still not satisfactory in the eyes of the industry, despite a recently recorded jump in foreign arrivals following a massive slump during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In order to attract more visitors, a hotel in the northern city of Chiang Mai has now come up with a unique special offer: rooms for just 1 baht ($0.027) per night, reports dpa news agency.

A joint initiative by the Harmonize Hotel, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Robinhood app, the offer has already gone viral, according to the Nation Thailand newspaper.

Those interested can book a room via the app using the code CNX1, but only until August 7. The booking must be used before October 31.

According to TAT director for northern Thailand, Saraswadee Asasapphakit, the aim is to draw in more visitors again in the second half of the year, with a desired hotel occupancy rate of 55 per cent.

The tourism sector, which is crucial to Thailand, had almost come to a complete standstill during the pandemic and had only recovered slowly at first, also because very complicated entry regulations were in force for a long time.

As of July 1, however, visitors only have to present a vaccination card or a negative coronavirus test upon arrival.

The requirement to wear a mask outdoors has also largely been lifted.

However, the country is still far from its pre-pandemic figures: In 2019, some 40 million people travelled to the holiday destination known for its beaches and temples, among other things.

If the current trend continues, officials expect at least 8 million international holidaymakers by the end of the year, according to a report by the Bangkok Post newspaper.

