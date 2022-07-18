Hotel industry in Goa affected due to power cuts: Lobo

Panaji, July 18 Congress MLA Michael Lobo on Monday said that hotel and other businesses in the coastal belt are affected due to power outages.

The Opposition benches in Goa legislative assembly have expressed concern that if industries leave Goa over reason of power, then the situation will be worse.

"Because of low voltage, the coastal belt is affected. It is the worst affected belt. In guest houses and resorts you can't switch on the air conditioners. Daily, at least 20 electricity cuts are witnessed in North Goa, the same situation may be in South Goa," Lobo said.

He said that hotels and guest houses run on generators, which results in pollution.

Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar, replying to the questions, said that he is aware about the issue, and assured that within three months, necessary steps will be taken.

Lobo said though the hotel industry pays commercial charges (for power), uninterrupted power is not supplied.

"The government has failed to supply uninterrupted power," he said.

Speaking over the issue, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai questioned whether the government has computed on the loss faced by industries during Covid and now because of power cuts.

"Already, industries are shifting from the states, and if now they shift over power, then it will be a big issue," Sardesai said.

"There is a need to upgrade the power distribution network. If the power which was purchased did not reach to industries then whom the government will hold responsible?" Sardesai questioned.

Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar said that industries have got the power which was purchased but the interruption they are facing has many reasons.

"We are upgrading transformers and sub-stations, with this many problems will be resolved. We have sought Rs 1,640 crore, for vivid projects, from the Central government. This includes underground cabling, and others," Dhavalikar said.

