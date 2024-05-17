Houston Power Outage: Devastating Storm Hits Houston, Leaving Nearly a Million Without Electricity and Widespread Damage (Watch Video)

A ferocious storm has unleashed chaos in Houston, Texas, leaving nearly a million residents without power and causing widespread destruction throughout the city. With wind speeds reaching an astonishing 80-117 mph, the storm's impact has been devastating, toppling large transmission power lines, shattering skyscraper windows, and wreaking havoc on infrastructure.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning as the powerful thunderstorms swept through the area, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Reports indicate that numerous large transmission power lines have been knocked down, plunging entire neighborhoods into darkness. Additionally, the forceful winds have blown out or damaged windows in skyscrapers, posing a significant safety risk to residents and commuters.

WATCH: Power lines down after severe storm hits the Houston area, nearly 1 million people without power pic.twitter.com/rnJBhG7nru — BNO News (@BNONews) May 17, 2024

In addition to the damage inflicted on buildings, trees have been snapped or uprooted, further contributing to the chaos. Streets have been flooded by heavy rain, complicating rescue and recovery efforts. The scale of destruction is immense, with structures and vehicles alike bearing the brunt of the storm's fury.

Emergency responders are working tirelessly to assess the damage and restore power to affected areas. However, with the number of outages expected to rise, the road to recovery will be long and arduous for the residents of Houston.