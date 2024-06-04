Houthis claim launching missiles at Israeli port city

Sanaa, June 4 Yemen's Houthi group has said they launched a ballistic missile attack on southern Israel's port city of Eilat, the group's Military Spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

The missile forces of the Houthi group targeted on Monday a military site in Eilat with a new self-made missile called "Palestine", said the Houthi official, claiming that "the operation achieved its goal successfully", Xinhua news agency reported.

He also pledged continued military operations "in support of the Palestinian people" until Israel stops its attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli forces in Eilat intercepted a ballistic missile coming from the direction of the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebel group, which controls much of northern Yemen, began last November to launch ballistic missiles and drones targeting southern Israel and what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Several ships had been reportedly damaged by Houthi attacks.

