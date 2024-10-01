Houthis claim responsibility for drones targeting Tel Aviv, Eilat

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): A Houthi spokesman claimed responsibility for drones launched from Yemen that targeted the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Eilat on Tuesday morning.

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed intercepting a UAV several kilometres off the coast of Tel Aviv but have not commented on any incidents in the area of Eilat. (ANI/TPS)

