Houthis claim responsibility for drones targeting Tel Aviv, Eilat
By ANI | Published: October 1, 2024 03:33 PM2024-10-01T15:33:39+5:302024-10-01T15:35:10+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): A Houthi spokesman claimed responsibility for drones launched from Yemen that targeted the ...
Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI/TPS): A Houthi spokesman claimed responsibility for drones launched from Yemen that targeted the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Eilat on Tuesday morning.
The Israel Defence Forces confirmed intercepting a UAV several kilometres off the coast of Tel Aviv but have not commented on any incidents in the area of Eilat. (ANI/TPS)
