"How can we hold talks with terrorists?" Pak FM on vandalism by Imran Khan's supporters

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 14 : Commenting on the episodes of violence and vandalism in protests sparked after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday termed his party "political terrorists" and asked how could talks be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reported Dawn.

"We always supported talks and even convinced our allies for it. But [now], how can we hold talks with terrorists? We can only hold talks with those who condemn terrorism and dissociate themselves from these political terrorists," he said.

Bilawal also criticised the judiciary for "becoming more political than needed".

At a rally where he also decried bail granted to PTI chief Imran Khan in multiple cases Bilawal said, "When we restore democracy, the judiciary becomes more political than needed. And when there is a dictatorship, they remain silent. And once again now, our judiciary is becoming more political than needed."

He urged the judiciary "not to meddle in politics" and said that be it the judiciary or establishment, "no institution will be allowed to become a party's tiger force".

This comes after Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier said that there is no other option but to impose a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following three-day-long violent protests that erupted following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case, reported Geo News.

"It's important to have a stance against armed groups. There is no other option but to impose a ban on this party [PTI]," the interior minister said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Sanaullah said the PTI chief's only objective is to spread chaos and anarchy in the country.

He also held the Khan-led party's workers and supporters responsible for damaging public properties and storming military installations across the country during the countrywide violent protests, reported Geo News.

"The government will bring these 'gangs' to the book. They [miscreants] will be identified through CCTV footage cameras and rounded up one by one," he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the people, including lawyers, to reach outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday to register their "peaceful protest".

In a video message, he said the caravans should reach Constitution Avenue by 9 am for the demonstration against the apex court.

"The way the Supreme Court or its three-member bench, and under its influence the judges of the high court, have protected a criminal, we believe that we need to protect the country's institutions and mend what is wrong in them."

Moreover, PTI chief Imran Khan called for supporters to hold nationwide neighbourhood protests, days after clashes between his followers and security forces triggered by his arrest.

"Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it," he said in an address broadcast on YouTube.

He called for his supporters to hold protests "at the end of your streets and villages" across the country on Sunday, and announced a return to campaigning on Wednesday for immediate elections.

In a special message to Pakist women, he urged them to show their defiance against the present government of Shehbaz Sharif.

"Tomorrow at 5:30 pm and I am particularly addressing the women because I am seeing a revolution in our homes you have to step out with a handwritten placard inscribed with 'Haqeeqi Azadi' (true freedom) and 'Aain bachao, Pakistan bachao' (save the Constitution, save Pakistan). Stand with these placards outside your homes for just one hour, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm," said Imran Khan.

