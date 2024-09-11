HRCP condemns addition of Baloch activist to no-fly list, calls it violation of human rights

Lahore [Pakistan], September 11 : The recent addition of Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch to Pakistan's Exit Control List (ECL) has drawn widespread criticism from the government and human rights organizations, who argue that it infringes upon her freedom of movement.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) criticized the government's move on X, stating, "Heavy-handed tactics such as placing Baloch rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch on the Exit Control List, thereby violating her freedom of movement, and reportedly placing dozens of others in Balochistan on the Fourth Schedule, including members of civil society."

The Senate's opposition to the government's plan to grant special powers to security forces for detaining suspected terrorists for up to three months highlights concerns that such measures may effectively legalize enforced disappearances.

HRCP's statement further noted growing apprehensions from recent reports suggesting the establishment of internment centres in the province. These centres have historically been linked to breaches of due process, fair trial rights, and protections against torture. HRCP urged the state to reconsider its security-focused approach and engage more constructively with Baloch civil society to address the ongoing crisis in the region.

Reports indicate that Karachi airport authorities recently added Sammi Deen Baloch to the ECL, preventing her from boarding a flight to Oman on Sunday. Baloch was detained for over three hours at the airport. In a video statement, she revealed, "I have been stranded here at Karachi Jinnah International Airport. I was here to catch a flight to Muscat. I have been stranded here for several hours. I was previously given a boarding pass, and then I was stopped from boarding the plane. They have still not given me a plausible reason, and have taken my passport."

Baloch continued, "I was detained here for several hours, I was questioned and investigated and I have been sitting here in a small office for the last 3-4 hours and they have not returned my passport. I have been urging them to, at least tell me that I have been detained and stopped by the Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan (FIA) on what accusations. I have not been issued a letter; they are just telling me that they have received a letter from the Home Minister's office to put me on the ECL list. However, no such paper has been shown to me yet."

The incident was also condemned by fellow Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch, who denounced it as a clear attempt to suppress dissent against human rights violations in Balochistan.

