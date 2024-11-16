HRCP to hold 'Hyderabad Rawadari March' on Nov 23 despite opposition from religious groups

Hyderabad [Pakistan], November 16 : A Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) to seek justice for the "extrajudicial killing" of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar, a man accused of blasphemy, has decided to organize the 'Hyderabad Rawadari March' in the city on November 23, despite strong opposition from certain religious groups.

The decision was made during a meeting on Thursday at HRCP's regional office, where the committee discussed issues related to extrajudicial killings, promoting interfaith harmony, and the construction of disputed canals on the Indus River, as reported by Dawn.

The meeting also agreed to hold a candlelight vigil on the night of November 23 and visit the shrines of renowned Sufi saint Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai and the famous poet Sheikh Ayaz. HRCP coordinator Imdad Chandio emphasized that everyone involved in the extrajudicial killing of Dr. Kunbhar and the burning of his body must be held accountable.

According to the report, writer Taj Joyo pointed out that GM Syed, the founder of Jeay Sindh Tehreek, had warned about the rise of religious extremism during his speech at the 1952 Vienna conference, and his concerns have now been proven accurate.

JAC leader Sindhu Nawaz Ghangro stated that the purpose of the November 23 march was to protect the Indus River and promote unity. She noted that society is currently divided between fundamentalists and progressive forces, accusing the former of attempting to destroy Sindh.

Amar Sindhu and Alya Bukhshal expressed that Sindh's secular identity is under threat and affirmed their commitment, along with others, to safeguard it. They claimed that while the state is shielding fundamentalists, the people of Sindh have reacted strongly to Dr. Kunbhar's killing. They described the murder as a crucial test for Sindh.

Iqbal Mallah, president of the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Afzal Butt Group), emphasized that Sindh is a land of peace and brotherhood, and the people are demanding justice for Dr. Kunbhar's extrajudicial killing.

Imdad Chandio of HRCP voiced his concerns about the construction of six canals on the Indus River, which he warned would harm Sindh by diverting water from the province to Punjab. He stated that these projects were detrimental to Sindh and would never be accepted.

Other participants at the meeting expressed fears that a conspiracy was underway to seize Indus water from Sindh. Dr. Badar Channa, leader of the Sindh Sufi Forum, asserted that the people of Sindh would not permit even a single cusec of water from the Indus to be diverted. The meeting was also informed that the Hyderabad district administration and police had granted permission for the November 23 march to take place.

Leaders of Tanzeemat Ahle Sunnat (TAS), a coalition of various religious groups, have opposed the Rawadari March and called on the district administration to prevent the event, which was scheduled to take place at Nasim Nagar Chowk or Hyder Chowk. In a news conference on Friday, TAS leaders Mohammad Hassan Illahi, Allama Talat Mahmood Awan, Allama Razaul Mohsini, Khalid Hassan Attari, and Mohammad Arif Hussain Noorani argued that the march was being organized in support of an individual accused of blasphemy.

On November 10, a meeting of religious groups was held at the residence of Haji Gulshan Illahi, where it was decided to counter the narrative of secular and liberal forces, whom they believed were targeting Islam.

The leaders argued that the Rawadari March was part of a conspiracy to disrupt the peace in the city. They urged the district administration to block the march, claiming that the support being extended to a blasphemy accused by secular and liberal forces was effectively promoting the cause of the Ahmadiyya community.

Earlier, on October 14, the 'Sindh Rawadari March' took place outside the Karachi Press Club, organized by various rights groups and nationalist organizations to protest the custodial killing of Dr. Kunbhar.

In response, the district administration imposed Section 144 in the area, and as soon as protesters began to gather, the police used force to disperse them. Several people were injured during the clash. On the same day, at the same time, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which opposed the Rawadari March, held a rally near the march's venue.

However, a potential confrontation between the two groups was avoided by the district administration.

