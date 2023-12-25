Hrithik shares throwback picture with Anil Kapoor from when he was assistant director

Mumbai, Dec 25 Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his action film ‘Fighter’, shared a throwback picture with his co-actor Anil Kapoor and penned a note for him.

The ‘War’ actor took to his Instagram and shared an old picture from the sets of the film ‘Khel’ which was directed by his father Rakesh Roshan and starred Anil Kapoor. Hrithik served as an assistant director on the film.

The nostalgic photo captured a spontaneous moment between Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Rakesh Roshan during the filming.

Wishing the actor on his 67th birthday, the ‘War’ actor wrote in the caption: “Sets may have changed, scripts may have changed and I may have graduated from being his AD in Khel to costar in #Fighter - but @anilskapoor’s energy and mastery of craft remains as incredible as ever! Happy Birthday Anil Sir - keep being the ‘Rocky’-ing human you are.”

Earlier, actress Sonam Kapoor penned a heartwarming birthday note for her dad Anil Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared an array of pictures of her dad, and also gave a glimpse of her son Vaayu.

The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Dad! the world knows you as the evergreen Super star who never ages, our industry knows you as the most consistent, hardworking and talented actor of the last four generations, but for your family you're the best husband, father and grandfather, who leads by example of openness, hardwork, gratitude and love. No one like you @anilskapoor you literally are the best in the world (sic).”

Meanwhile, ‘Fighter’ which also stars Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover is set to debut in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor