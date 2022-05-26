Huawei CEO India approaches Delhi HC challenging LOC against him

New Delhi, May 26 Huawei Telecommunications India Chief Executive Officer Xiongwei (David) Li has approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him which restrained the Chinese national from leaving the country.

On May 1, Xiongwei was stopped at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi as there was the LOC against him issued by the Income Tax department. He was set to attend an official meeting of his company in Bangkok.

Directing the I-T department to file its response within a month, the court asked why the LOC against the petitioner shouldn't be quashed.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared for the petitioner, said despite repeated requests, the authorities didn't provide any reason for the LOC.

During the course of the hearing on Tuesday, the petitioner's counsel argued that the "incident was a huge blow to the CEO's reputation as well as to Huawei India".

Li joined Huawei in 2002 was appointed as the company's CEO in India in 2020 and has held several leadership positions within the company. In his previous roles, he has been responsible for leading the Network Solutions Sales team as a Director for the Southeast Asia Region.

According to the company, Li also has vast experience of working in the Indian market, including roles like Vice President Sales and Vice President HR during different phases of his career.

