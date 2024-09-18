Human Rights advocate Sammi Deen Baloch raises alarming concerns at UN on enforced disappearances in Balochistan

Geneva (Switzerland) September 18 : During the 57th session of the regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council held in Geneva, Sammi Deen Baloch, General Secretary of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, joined the conference virtually and raised the issue of the humanitarian crisis arising in Balochistan due to the actions of Pakistan's armed forces.

Sammi Deen wrote in a post on X, "During the 57th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, I briefed the Council on the human rights abuses and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Despite the unannounced travel restrictions imposed on me, aimed at barring me from attending the event and silencing my voice, I am grateful to Front Line Defenders for ensuring my voice was heard and enabling me to fulfil the purpose of my advocacy."

In her video statement, Sammi Deen said, "My name is Sammi Deen Baloch. I am the daughter of fifteen-year-enforcedly disappeared Dr. Dean Mohammed Baloch. I am a human rights advocate against imposed disappearances. I am from Balochistan, and we have been witnessing severe human rights violations and a humanitarian crisis in Balochistan caused by Pakistan's forces and security intelligence agencies. For many years, the people of Balochistan have suffered intense and constant human rights violations, including enforced disappearances on a large scale."

She further stated, "This situation has profoundly affected our community.", "This has deeply affected our community. We have reached out to the justice system, but it has failed to deliver justice. We are seeking assistance from the international community to locate and bring back our enforced disappeared loved ones. We urge you to take action against human rights abuses in Balochistan and help the oppressed community receive the justice they deserve."

An earlier report by The Balochistan Post, published in August, highlighted ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region. It noted that nine individuals were released, while six bodies were discovered. The issue remains persistent, particularly in districts like Kech, Quetta, and Panjgur, where such incidents continue unabated. Kech reports the highest number of cases with fourteen incidents, followed by Quetta with seven, and other districts experiencing fewer occurrences.

This crisis has been a persistent issue for over twenty years, impacting students, activists, journalists, and politicians. The ongoing turmoil is exacerbated by severe distress among families, especially women and the elderly, who endure great suffering over the fate of their missing relatives.

